ASSA ABLOY Buys Securitech Group

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK), a Swedish access solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Securitech Group Inc., a maker of high-security mechanical and electronic door hardware products.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Post transaction, the acquisition will add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings per share.

Nico Delvaux, CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said: "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business…"

Securitech's high-security locking solutions will fill several gaps in Swedish company's existing door hardware portfolio to further expand its product portfolio. For 2022, Securitech had posted sales of around $16 million with a strong EBIT margin.

The main office and factory of Securitech are located in Maspeth, Queens, New York.

