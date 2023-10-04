News & Insights

Markets

ASSA ABLOY Buys Securitech Group

October 04, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF.PK), a Swedish access solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Securitech Group Inc., a maker of high-security mechanical and electronic door hardware products.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Post transaction, the acquisition will add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings per share.

Nico Delvaux, CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said: "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business…"

Securitech's high-security locking solutions will fill several gaps in Swedish company's existing door hardware portfolio to further expand its product portfolio. For 2022, Securitech had posted sales of around $16 million with a strong EBIT margin.

The main office and factory of Securitech are located in Maspeth, Queens, New York.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.