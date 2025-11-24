ASSA ABLOY Buys International Door Products

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L), a Swedish provider of locks, doors, gates, and other access control solutions, said on Monday that it has acquired International Door Products, or IDP, an American maker of steel door frames.

The acquisition is expected to add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings.

Nico Delvaux, CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said: "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business."

Founded in 1977, IDP has its main office and factory in Southfield, Michigan, the U.S.

For 2024, IDP had posted sales of $29 million.

