News & Insights

Markets

Assa Abloy Buys Ghost Controls

December 07, 2023 — 03:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy AB (ASAZF.PK), a Swedish manufacturing major, said on Thursday that it has acquired Ghost Controls, a supplier of automated residential gate openers.

Post-transaction, the acquisition will be accretive to the earnings per share of Assa Abloy.

Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY, said: "Ghost Controls impressive development within the residential gate automation industry and their strong culture of innovation make them a very good complement to our core business."

For 2022, Tallahassee, Florida-based Ghost Controls had reported sales of $30 million or SEK 300 million with a strong EBIT-margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.