Assa Abloy Buys Cloud-Based Security Platform SiteOwl In Texas

August 18, 2025 — 02:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy (ASS.L), a Swedish provider of products and services related to locks, doors, gates, and entrance automation, said on Monday that it has acquired SiteOwl, a cloud-based platform focused on physical security.

Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of Assa Abloy, said: "The SiteOwl acquisition represents an important enhancement to how we support the access control industry. Combining our proven specification expertise with SiteOwl's lifecycle management platform creates value for our customers and positions us at the forefront of this digital transformation."

Founded in 2020, SiteOwl has its main office in Austin, USA.

