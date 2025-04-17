ASSA ABLOY Acquires US-based Pedestal PRO

(RTTNews) - Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY AB (ASS.L) engaged in the business of access solutions on Thursday announced the acquisition of Pedestal PRO, a U.S. maker of access control pedestals, bollards, and innovative mounting solutions.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Pedestal's sales for 2024 amounted to about $11 million, with a good EBIT margin.

The acquisition is expected to add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings as soon as the deal is concluded.

