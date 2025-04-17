Markets

ASSA ABLOY Acquires US-based Pedestal PRO

April 17, 2025 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY AB (ASS.L) engaged in the business of access solutions on Thursday announced the acquisition of Pedestal PRO, a U.S. maker of access control pedestals, bollards, and innovative mounting solutions.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Pedestal's sales for 2024 amounted to about $11 million, with a good EBIT margin.

The acquisition is expected to add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings as soon as the deal is concluded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.