ASSA ABLOY Acquires TeleAlarm Group

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY has acquired TeleAlarm Group, a European provider of remote care technology that combines hardware and software solutions, enabling independent living across the social care and home care segment, based in Germany. TeleAlarm will be part of Global Solutions business area Senior Care. ASSA ABLOY said the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start. TeleAlarm has some 70 employees. The main office is based in Leipzig, Germany.

"I am very pleased to welcome TeleAlarm into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the Senior Care business area, and provide complementary growth opportunities," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.