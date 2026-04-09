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ASSA ABLOY Acquires Portugal's Rollerdoor

April 09, 2026 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L) on Thursday said it has acquired Rollerdoor Group, a sectional door manufacturer based in Portugal.

The company said the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the beginning.

Rollerdoor, which had generated sales of about 58 million euros in 2025, will be integrated into the Industrial segment within ASSA ABLOY's Entrance Systems Division.

"This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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