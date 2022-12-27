Assa Abloy Acquires Janam Technologies In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy Ltd. (ASAZF.PK), a provider of door security solutions, said that it has acquired Janam Technologies, a provider of handheld mobilecomputers and readers, based in the US.

Janam was founded in 2006 and has some 20 employees. Based in New York, it will be part of HID's Identification Technologies Business Area. Sales in 2021 amounted to about $21 million with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from start.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.