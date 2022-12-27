Markets

Assa Abloy Acquires Janam Technologies In U.S.

December 27, 2022 — 02:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy Ltd. (ASAZF.PK), a provider of door security solutions, said that it has acquired Janam Technologies, a provider of handheld mobilecomputers and readers, based in the US.

Janam was founded in 2006 and has some 20 employees. Based in New York, it will be part of HID's Identification Technologies Business Area. Sales in 2021 amounted to about $21 million with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from start.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.