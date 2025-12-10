ASR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $308.75, changing hands as high as $310.19 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASR's low point in its 52 week range is $249.21 per share, with $359.9996 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.71.

