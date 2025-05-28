Aspire Biopharma To Launch BUZZ BOMB Sublingual Pre-Workout; Begins Production And Testing

(RTTNews) - Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (ASBP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has begun initial production of BUZZ BOMB, its new sublingual pre-workout caffeine supplement, ahead of a planned commercial launch in the third quarter of 2025.

BUZZ BOMB is Aspire's proprietary single-serving pre-workout product, formulated to deliver 50mg of caffeine via sublingual nano-technology, enabling rapid absorption directly into the bloodstream.

The product aims to enhance mental focus and sustained energy during physical activity and training sessions.

Unlike traditional powdered pre-workouts that can take 20-30 minutes to take effect, BUZZ BOMB is designed to work almost instantly. The formulation comes in six flavors—Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Watermelon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Mocha Coffee—and is packaged in convenient, on-the-go packets.

Expanded pre-launch consumer testing is scheduled to begin in Q2 2025, with Aspire planning to showcase BUZZ BOMB at two major U.S. fitness expos this August:

-- FITCON Expo (Salt Lake City, UT - August 1-2)

-- The Fit Expo (Anaheim, CA - August 2-3)

Aspire noted that initial product manufacturing is being conducted by Desert Stream, a private label producer in the health and wellness sector.

The company expects to have ample inventory available for product sampling, launch promotions, and retail distribution during the third quarter.

CEO Kraig Higginson stated that BUZZ BOMB offers disruptive potential in the growing sports nutrition and cognitive performance markets.

Aspire believes the product can also serve as a coffee alternative and as a functional aid in weight management, thanks to its rapid delivery and clean formulation.

Higginson added that BUZZ BOMB represents a strategic step in Aspire's revenue and commercialization plan, providing early monetization while the company continues FDA clinical trials for its lead drug candidate, a high-dose aspirin formulation utilizing the same delivery platform.

According to recent industry data, the global pre-workout supplements market is projected to reach $27.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 percent from 2025.

Aspire's sublingual delivery platform is patent-pending and enables precise, rapid absorption of active ingredients, bypassing the digestive system, offering key advantages in both supplement and pharmaceutical applications.

Currently, ASBP is trading at $0.35, up 51.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.