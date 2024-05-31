Aspial Appoints New Independent Director

Aspial Corporation Limited (SG:A30) has released an update.

Aspial Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Tan Seng Chuan as an Independent Director, effective from June 1, 2024. In his new role, Mr Tan will chair the Remuneration Committee and join the Audit Committee. The company’s Board and Board Committees will see a re-composition, reflecting a commitment to strong corporate governance.

For further insights into SG:A30 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.