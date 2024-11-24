News & Insights

Aspermont Unveils ESG Index for Mining Giants

November 24, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Aspermont Limited (AU:ASP) has released an update.

Aspermont Limited has launched the ESG Mining Company Index, offering an in-depth evaluation of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of 61 major mining companies. This new dataset aims to provide critical insights and benchmarks across various ESG indicators, helping the industry enhance sustainability practices as part of Aspermont’s strategy to expand its premium subscription services.

