News & Insights

Stocks
AZPN

Aspen Technology confirms receipt of unsolicited takeover proposal from Emerson

November 05, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Aspen Technology (AZPN) announced that its Board of Directors received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal letter, dated November 5, 2024, from Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company not already owned by Emerson for cash consideration of $240.00 per share. Emerson and its affiliates currently own 57.4% of the company’s outstanding common shares, based on their most recent Schedule 13D filing dated November 5, 2024. The Board of Directors of AspenTech will follow an appropriate governance process and carefully review the proposal. No action is required by AspenTech shareholders at this time.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZPN
EMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.