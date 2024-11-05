Aspen Technology confirms receipt of unsolicited takeover proposal from Emerson

Aspen Technology (AZPN) announced that its Board of Directors received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal letter, dated November 5, 2024, from Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company not already owned by Emerson for cash consideration of $240.00 per share. Emerson and its affiliates currently own 57.4% of the company’s outstanding common shares, based on their most recent Schedule 13D filing dated November 5, 2024. The Board of Directors of AspenTech will follow an appropriate governance process and carefully review the proposal. No action is required by AspenTech shareholders at this time.

