Aspen Technology acquires Open Grid Systems

Aspen Technology (AZPN) “announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Open Grid Systems Limited, a global provider of network model management technology and a pioneer in developing model-driven applications supporting open access to data through industry standards. With this acquisition, AspenTech’s Digital Grid Management (DGM) suite will offer utilities a comprehensive, fully integrated network model management solution to address the acceleration of new grid assets, such as renewable generation, with increased flexibility to manage and scale network model data both inside and outside the control room. The transaction is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of 2024. Open Grid Systems’ unique model-driven technology enables utilities to view, edit, transform and analyze power system data with extensive support for industry-specific interoperability standards, enabling efficient data sharing across utility stakeholders and system operators. Combined with AspenTech’s existing DGM suite, the integration of Open Grid Systems’ technology will create an unrivaled data-centric infrastructure to enable alignment across utility functions, resulting in improved reliability and overall grid system performance for transmission and distribution companies.”

