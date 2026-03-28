ASPEED Technology (TPEX:5274) Price Target Increased by 23.79% to 12,665.70

The average one-year price target for ASPEED Technology (TPEX:5274) has been revised to NT$12,665.70 / share. This is an increase of 23.79% from the prior estimate of NT$10,231.33 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$7,474.00 to a high of NT$15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.54% from the latest reported closing price of NT$4,580.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASPEED Technology. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 91.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5274 is 0.62%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.10% to 173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing a decrease of 79.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 1.02% over the last quarter.

CNWGX - Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 40.00% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 130.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 13.21% over the last quarter.

GGSOX - Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 17.28% over the last quarter.

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