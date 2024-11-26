ASP Isotopes says Fuzzy Panda report includes ‘speculative conjecture’

ASP Isotopes (ASPI) issued the following statement in response to a short seller report published on November 26 by Fuzzy Panda Research. Fuzzy Panda is a self-proclaimed short seller who stands to realize significant gains if the price of ASP Isotopes’s stock declines. Based upon ASP Isotopes’s and its legal counsel’s preliminary review and evaluation of the report, the company believes the report includes speculative conjecture and claims that are inaccurate or filled with innuendo in an attempt to mislead investors about ASP Isotopes’s technology, leadership and future growth. Investors are encouraged to review the company’s public filings made with the SEC. ASP Isotopes is in the process of commissioning three isotope enrichment facilities in South Africa and has hosted commercial partners and investors at these facilities. The first facility is scheduled to enrich Carbon-14 for use in healthcare and agrochemicals. The second facility is scheduled to enrich Silicon-28, which the company believes will enable faster, more efficient semiconductors for use in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The third facility is scheduled to enrich Ytterbium-176, a critically important raw material used in the production of radio-oncology therapies.

