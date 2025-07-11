ASP Isotopes Moves Forward With Renergen Acquisition After 99.8% Shareholder Approval

(RTTNews) - ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI), a developer of advanced isotope production technologies, announced that shareholders of Renergen Limited overwhelmingly approved the company's acquisition through a scheme of arrangement under South African law.

At the July 10, 2025, meeting, 99.80% of voting shareholders supported the deal. The transaction will become effective in Q3 2025, pending the satisfaction or waiver of remaining regulatory approvals and third-party consents, which must be secured by September 30, 2025, unless extended.

Renergen, a South African company backed by the U.S. government due to helium's strategic importance, specializes in producing liquefied helium (LHe) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The merger aims to form a global leader in critical materials, combining ASP Isotopes' enriched gas capabilities with Renergen's LNG and helium production to create a vertically and horizontally integrated supply chain with broad geographic and customer alignment.

The deal is expected to be significantly accretive to ASP Isotopes' revenue, EBITDA, earnings, and cash flow per share starting in 2026. Management projects that the combined company could generate over $300 million in EBITDA by 2030, fueled by sales of isotopes, helium, and LNG, particularly in the South African energy market.

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani emphasized the positive supply chain impact for sectors like semiconductors and electronics, noting its relevance to the global AI boom. ASP Isotopes CEO Paul Mann added that the merger strengthens the supply of materials deemed critical by Western governments, positioning the company as a strategic player in fragile global supply chains.

Friday, ASPI closed at $7.52, up 1.08%, and is currently trading at $7.42 in after-hours, down 1.33% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.