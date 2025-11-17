ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for ASP Isotopes (NasdaqCM:ASPI) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.50% from the latest reported closing price of $8.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASP Isotopes. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPI is 0.10%, an increase of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.27% to 63,426K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rovida Investment Management holds 3,200K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 16.42% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,959K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares , representing a decrease of 32.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,823K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing a decrease of 48.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 24.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,524K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 2,200K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.