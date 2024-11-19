ASOS Sees Increase in Voting Stake by Camelot Capital

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Camelot Capital Partners LLC increasing its voting rights in the company to 15.18%. This marks a rise from their previous position of 14.02%, reflecting growing interest and influence in the UK-based fashion retailer. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the future direction and governance of ASOS.

