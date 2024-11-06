News & Insights

ASOS PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights Structure

November 06, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights structure, with SIH Partners, LLLP, a Delaware-based entity, increasing its total voting rights to 7.03% through a combination of shares and financial instruments. This change was prompted by acquisitions and disposals of voting rights and was officially recorded on November 5, 2024. Such movements in voting rights can be significant for investors as they often reflect strategic positioning by major stakeholders.

