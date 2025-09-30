Markets

ASOS Plc Announces Full Year Trading Update

September 30, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASC.L), Tuesday announced a full year update, as part of its multi-year turnaround, made significant strides in the fiscal year 2025, concentrating on creating a profitable and sustainable business.

By cutting back on excess inventory, streamlining warehouse operations, and fortifying its balance sheet, the company initially addressed legacy issues.

It then improved supplier contracts, cost base, stock management, and product design by restructuring its commercial model. This led to increased gross margins and a more robust business model.

In terms of finances, profit per order increased by 30 percent, adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 60 percent, gross margins increased by roughly 350 basis points, and free cash flow was slightly positive.

ASC.L closed Tuesday's trading at 279.00 GBP, down 14.00 GBP or 4.78 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

