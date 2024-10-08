ASND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (Symbol: ASND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.56, changing hands as low as $136.39 per share. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASND's low point in its 52 week range is $85.38 per share, with $161 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.59.

