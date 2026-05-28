ASML vs. KLAC: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock Is the Better Buy?

ASML Holding ASML and KLA Corporation KLAC are two key players in the semiconductor equipment market serving chip manufacturers with widely different manufacturing systems.



ASML Holding has a solid dominance in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. KLA Corporation specializes in process control and yield management equipment used in advanced chip manufacturing.



Both these companies have become crucial to AI-chip makers. Let's delve deeper to find out which stock among ASML and KLAC is better positioned for sustainable growth.

The Case for ASML

ASML Holding continues to benefit from robust demand for wafer fabrication equipment, driven by the rapid adoption of advanced semiconductors in AI infrastructure, hyperscale computing, and data centers. Management expects favorable end-market dynamics to support a richer product mix, with growing demand for advanced lithography tools and increasing lithography intensity across next-generation chip production.



The company believes its broad and flexible product portfolio positions it well to address evolving semiconductor manufacturing needs. By advancing holistic lithography solutions, enabling 3D chip integration, improving the productivity and cost efficiency of both deep ultraviolet (DUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, and extending the scalability of EUV technology into the coming decade, ASML aims to preserve its technological leadership.



Artificial intelligence remains a major structural growth catalyst for ASML. AI workloads require increasingly sophisticated semiconductors, including advanced GPUs and high-bandwidth memory chips, both of which depend heavily on EUV lithography during production. As AI adoption expands, demand for ASML’s systems is expected to remain strong over the long term.



Financially, ASML benefits from strong profitability, durable cash flow generation and a highly recurring revenue base supported by services and upgrades tied to its large installed footprint. Its substantial order backlog also provides meaningful visibility into future revenue growth and earnings stability.



The company continues to prioritize shareholder returns through a combination of steadily increasing dividends and ongoing share repurchase programs, reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation.

The Case for KLAC

KLA is a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of process diagnostics and control (PDC) systems and yield management solutions used in semiconductor fabrication. The company plays a critical role in chip manufacturing by providing integrated hardware, software, and services designed to improve production yields and reduce manufacturing costs.



KLA’s primary competitive strength lies in its advanced inspection and metrology technologies, which enable the detection of defects at nanometer-scale precision. The company benefits from significant technological barriers to entry, deep customer integration and high switching costs, reinforcing its strong position within the semiconductor equipment industry.



It is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing expansion of AI infrastructure. Rising demand for GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and advanced semiconductor packaging is increasing wafer complexity and driving greater inspection intensity throughout the manufacturing process. Unlike some semiconductor equipment companies that depend heavily on cyclical capacity expansion, KLAC benefits from both higher semiconductor volumes and increasing process complexity per wafer, creating a favorable long-term growth profile.



Management expects revenues from its advanced packaging portfolio to reach approximately $1 billion in 2026 and anticipates strength in wafer fabrication equipment demand through 2027.



Financially, KLAC delivers strong operating margins and substantial free cash flow generation. Its growing mix of software and service-related revenues enhances profitability while also improving resilience across semiconductor industry cycles.



The company has consistently demonstrated strong cash conversion and remains committed to returning capital to shareholders. KLA has increased its dividend annually for the past 20 years, achieving a compound annual growth rate of roughly 16% over that period. In addition, the company’s product roadmap and close customer collaboration continue to support measurable gains in market share.

Estimates for ASML and KLAC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML’s 2026 revenues implies a 23.7% increase and that for EPS suggests a 32.7% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates for 2026 have witnessed 0.5% northbound movement in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC’s fiscal 2027 revenues implies a 11.2% increase and that for EPS indicates a 11.4% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings witnessed 1.1% northbound movement in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance of ASML and KLAC

ASML shares have gained 61.1% year to date, while KLAC shares have gained 49.4% in the same time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are ASML and KLAC Shares Expensive?

ASML is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 38.46, higher than its median of 32.65 over the past three years. KLAC’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 40.3, higher than its median of 25.41 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ASML is cheaper than KLAC presently.

Conclusion

ASML is well-positioned for growth, supported by its leadership in EUV technology and a strong order backlog. Long-term tailwinds from AI, cloud computing and advanced semiconductor manufacturing continue to reinforce its outlook, while positive analyst sentiment further strengthens confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.



KLA continues to benefit from AI-driven spending in leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, supporting market share gains in process control and steady services growth that helps anchor cash generation.



Though both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), price appreciation and favorable valuation give ASML an edge over KLAC. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.