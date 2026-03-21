ASML vs. Broadcom: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy?

Key Points

ASML just closed out a record 2025, but the stock's premium valuation leaves little room for error.

Broadcom's artificial intelligence semiconductor revenue more than doubled in its most recent quarter.

There's a clear winner when comparing the two AI stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed many semiconductor stocks to dizzying heights over the last few years. Two of the most important companies enabling this technological shift are ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

While ASML builds the complex lithography machines required to manufacture cutting-edge chips, Broadcom designs the critical networking silicon and custom accelerators that allow data centers to process massive AI workloads. Both companies are executing well and generating billions of dollars in profit. But when you compare their underlying business momentum to their current valuations, the choice for investors -- when comparing the two -- becomes surprisingly clear.

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ASML: A monopoly priced for perfection

There is no denying that ASML is a phenomenal business. The Netherlands-based company virtually has a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are essential for manufacturing the world's most advanced semiconductors.

This dominant market position was on full display in the company's recent financial results.

ASML reported total net sales for 2025 of 32.7 billion euros -- an increase of roughly 15% year over year. The company's bottom line also showed strength, with net income reaching 9.6 billion euros for the year, driving 28% year-over-year earnings-per-share growth. Further, the equipment manufacturer closed out 2025 with an incredible backlog of 38.8 billion euros, providing management with excellent visibility into future customer demand.

Looking ahead, management expects the momentum to continue.

For 2026, ASML guided for total net sales between 34 billion and 39 billion euros. At the midpoint, that implies 11.6% growth.

But the problem for investors is the price tag attached to this growth. As of this writing, ASML's forward price-to-earnings ratio, or the stock's price as a multiple of analysts' consensus earnings forecast for the next 12 months, is hovering around 40. A valuation multiple that high assumes the equipment maker will not only remain dominant but also continue growing rapidly while maintaining its impressive margins -- and do this for years to come.

Paying such a steep premium for a hardware-heavy business with significant capital expenditure requirements that operates in a cyclical industry is a tough setup for investors -- one that seems to require them to essentially pre-pay for the company's continued dominance. Any delays in fab construction by its major foundry customers, or any macroeconomic softness that causes chipmakers to push out equipment deliveries, could severely punish a stock priced for perfect execution.

Broadcom: Exploding growth at a discount

Broadcom, on the other hand, is delivering staggering growth metrics that make its valuation look far more reasonable.

In the company's fiscal first quarter of 2026 (ended Feb. 1, 2026), Broadcom's total revenue rose 29% to $19.3 billion. But its AI semiconductor revenue came in at $8.4 billion -- up an incredible 106% year over year.

And this explosive demand for the company's custom accelerators and networking gear shows no signs of slowing down.

Even more impressive is the long-term visibility the company is providing regarding its data center infrastructure opportunities.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan recently noted during the company's fiscal first-quarterearnings callthat it has line of sight to achieve more than $100 billion in AI chip revenue alone in 2027.

Despite this jaw-dropping momentum, the stock is not priced euphorically. Broadcom trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 29 as of this writing. Compared to ASML's forward multiple of 40, Broadcom is downright cheap -- especially when you're also considering each company's underlying business growth profile.

There's a clear winner

When pitting these two tech giants against each other, I believe the choice is easy.

ASML is a wonderful company with a wide economic moat, but its stock appears fully valued, if not slightly overvalued. The market has already priced in a near-flawless execution runway for the lithography leader; any unexpected issues could lead to a painful multiple contraction.

But Broadcom stock looks much more attractive. Despite growing its AI semiconductor revenue at a triple-digit pace and boasting a highly profitable software division, it trades at a much lower forward price-to-earnings ratio than ASML.

For investors looking to deploy capital into the AI semiconductor space today, I believe Broadcom offers a significantly better risk-reward profile than ASML.



Of course, there are risks for Broadcom, too. Heavily dependent on a handful of hyperscalers, its AI business could suffer if they pullback on their spending plans. But I think this risk is well priced in. And this risk is also an opportunity. Cozying up with these well-capitalized players gives management planning visibility and exposes Broadcom to their fast-growing cloud businesses.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.