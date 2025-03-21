Is ASML Stock Still Worth Holding Despite Plunging 25% in a Year?

ASML Holding N.V. ASML, the world’s leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has seen its stock price tumble 25.1% over the past year, significantly underperforming the broader market.

In comparison, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 gained 4.8% and 8.6%, respectively, during the same period. It has also underperformed semiconductor heavyweights, including NVIDIA NVDA, Broadcom AVGO and Marvell Technology MRVL.

One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This underperformance, coupled with near-term challenges, raises concerns about whether investors should exit or remain patient. However, despite short-term headwinds, ASML’s dominant market position, technological leadership, and strong financials make a compelling case for holding the stock.

Near-Term Challenges Pressuring ASML’s Stock

ASML stock’s underperformance is driven by both macroeconomic pressures and company-specific challenges. The broader tech sector sell-off, triggered by escalating trade tensions and rising fears of economic slowdown, has weighed on semiconductor stocks.

On the company level, weakening semiconductor demand has impacted ASML’s order intake. With key customers reducing their capital expenditures (capex), bookings for ASML’s high-value lithography systems have slowed. As a result, ASML’s near-term revenue growth is facing pressure, leading to investor caution.

Another key challenge is geopolitical risk, which poses a threat to ASML’s sales expansion. The Dutch government’s export restrictions on ASML’s advanced lithography tools to China, driven by U.S. pressure, has hampered growth prospects in one of its largest markets. In 2024, China accounted for 41% of ASML’s lithography shipments, making it a vital revenue source. Further trade restrictions or retaliatory measures could significantly reduce ASML’s sales pipeline.

Additionally, valuation concerns have put further downward pressure on ASML’s stock. Despite the decline in share price over the past year, ASML still trades at a premium with a forward P/E of 27.92 compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 23.92. This relatively high valuation, coupled with near-term growth uncertainties, has made investors cautious.

ASML Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ASML’s Technological Dominance Ensures Long-Term Upside

Despite short-term volatility, ASML’s technological leadership in lithography equipment makes it indispensable to the semiconductor industry. The company maintains a near-monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, which is essential for producing advanced chips at 3nm and below. Its EUV systems are crucial for leading chipmakers such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, positioning ASML as a key enabler of cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Looking ahead, ASML’s High-NA EUV technology represents the next frontier in chip manufacturing. Designed for sub-2nm nodes, these advanced systems will be critical for the industry’s future. While the adoption of High-NA EUV has been slower than expected, the long-term potential remains enormous. As chipmakers ramp up production of smaller, more powerful chips, ASML’s High-NA EUV tools will play a pivotal role, driving sustained demand.

The company’s technological superiority ensures high barriers to entry, giving it a competitive moat. With EUV technology being essential for advanced semiconductor fabrication, ASML’s dominance remains intact, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

ASML’s Strong Financial Performance Despite Challenges

ASML’s fourth-quarter 2024 financial results demonstrated its resilience. The company posted €9.26 billion in net sales, marking a 24% year-over-year increase. Net income surged 30% to €2.69 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) grew 30% to €6.85, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The gross margin expanded 90 basis points year over year to 51.7%, driven by strong cost management and improved productivity in its advanced lithography systems. This margin expansion reflects ASML’s ability to maintain profitability even in a challenging macro environment.

ASML’s 2025 guidance also signals confidence in its future growth. The company expects 15% revenue growth for the year, driven by rising demand for both EUV and DUV (deep ultraviolet) lithography systems. Additionally, ASML forecasts a 150-basis-point margin expansion in the first quarter and a 70-basis-point improvement for 2025, indicating higher profitability ahead.

ASML Holding N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML’s Order Backlog Provides Revenue Visibility

One of ASML’s most significant strengths is its record-high order backlog of €36 billion, providing strong revenue visibility. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company booked €7.1 billion in new orders, comprising €3 billion from EUV systems and €4.1 billion from DUV machines.

This robust backlog highlights the sustained demand for ASML’s lithography tools, driven by the AI boom, high-performance computing demand, and next-generation chip production. As semiconductor manufacturers ramp up 2nm and sub-2nm production capabilities, ASML’s advanced EUV systems will remain critical, securing long-term revenue streams.

AI-Driven Semiconductor Demand to Fuel ASML Growth

ASML is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI revolution, which is driving massive demand for advanced semiconductors. With AI workloads requiring cutting-edge GPUs, high-bandwidth memory, and AI accelerators, the demand for smaller and more powerful chips is rising. This trend plays directly into ASML’s hands, as its EUV and High-NA EUV machines are vital for manufacturing these advanced chips.

As cloud providers, data centers, and tech giants expand their AI infrastructure, ASML’s lithography tools will be in greater demand. This AI-driven semiconductor expansion ensures long-term growth tailwinds for ASML, making it a compelling hold.

Conclusion: Hold ASML Stock for Now

While ASML faces near-term headwinds from geopolitical risks and softer semiconductor demand, its technological leadership, robust financials, and massive order backlog offer strong long-term growth potential.

The company’s dominance in EUV and High-NA EUV technology, coupled with robust bookings and solid revenue visibility, makes it well-positioned for future growth. With rising demand for advanced nodes, AI chips, and high-bandwidth memory, ASML’s lithography tools will remain mission-critical, making the stock worth holding onto.

ASML carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.