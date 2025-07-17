ASML Holding Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations

ASML Holding ASML reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of €5.90 per share, which increased 47.1% year over year. Converted to USD, ASML’s second-quarter 2025 earnings came at $6.7 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 12.8%.

ASML reported total net sales of €7.69 billion for the second quarter of 2025, up 23.2% year over year. Converted to USD, ASML’s second-quarter 2025 revenues were $8.7 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

ASML’s Financials in Detail

Segment-wise, ASML’s Systems net sales were €5.596 billion, which contributed 72.8% to its top line, reflecting growth of 17.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Systems’ sales were mainly driven by traction in logic, followed by memory.

ASML Holding’s Services and Field segment’s net sales were pegged at €2.095 billion (27.2% of topline), up 41.4% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML Holding N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML’s gross margin was 53.68%, which expanded 223 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses were €1.47 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the figure contracted 302 bps from the year-earlier quarter to 19.05%.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 34.64% expanded 525 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ASML

As of June 29, 2025, cash, cash equivalent balances and short-term investments were €7.25 billion, down from €9.1 billion as of March 30, 2025.

Inventories were €11.58 billion in the second quarter compared with €11.02 billion in first-quarter 2025. Accounts receivables increased to €4.996 billion from €4.59 billion in the previous quarter.

The long-term debt was €3.698 billion at the end of the quarter, which changed marginally from the previous quarter’s €3.68 billion. ASML posted a net negative cash flow of €1.854 billion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, ASML expects total net sales between €7.4 billion and €7.9 billion. In terms of USD, the projection stands between $8.6 billion and $9.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.81 billion.

The company anticipates a gross margin between 50% and 52%. Research and development costs are projected to be around €1.2 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately €310 million.

For full-year 2025, ASML expects total net sales to grow by approximately 15% year over year, with a gross margin of around 52%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, ASML carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ACI Worldwide ACIW, Adobe ADBE and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. ACIW, ADBE and AEIS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ACIW shares have lost 14.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, suggesting a growth of 7.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ADBE shares have lost 18.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $20.63 in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12%.

AEIS shares have gained 20.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS’ full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.16 per share, implying a rise of 39% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.