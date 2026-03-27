ASML (ASML) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $1,302.47, marking a -2.03% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers have depreciated by 9.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 15, 2026. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $7.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.21 billion, up 25.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $34 per share and a revenue of $43.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.65% and +18.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% higher within the past month. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ASML is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 38.37.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, finds itself in the top 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.