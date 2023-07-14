ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $754.02, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 1.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.1%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $29.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.34% and +26.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.35, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

