ASML And Imec Partner For Advancing Research And Sustainability

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and imec, a research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration aims to enhance research efforts and promote sustainability initiatives within their respective fields.

The five-year agreement seeks to leverage the combined knowledge and expertise of ASML and imec to deliver valuable solutions in two key areas: firstly, to drive advancements in the semiconductor industry, and secondly, to foster sustainable innovation initiatives.

ASML noted that the collaboration incorporates ASML's whole product portfolio, with a focus on developing high-end nodes, using ASML systems including 0.55 NA EUV, 0.33 NA EUV, DUV immersion, YieldStar optical metrology and HMI single- and multi-beam technologies. These tools will be installed in imec's state-of-the-art pilot line and incorporated in the EU- and Flemish-funded NanoIC pilot line, providing the most advanced infrastructure for sub-2nm R&D to the international semiconductor ecosystem.

Focus areas for R&D will also include silicon photonics, memory and advanced packaging, offering full stack innovation for future semiconductor-based AI applications in diverse markets.

