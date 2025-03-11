News & Insights

Markets
ASML

ASML And Imec Partner For Advancing Research And Sustainability

March 11, 2025 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and imec, a research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration aims to enhance research efforts and promote sustainability initiatives within their respective fields.

The five-year agreement seeks to leverage the combined knowledge and expertise of ASML and imec to deliver valuable solutions in two key areas: firstly, to drive advancements in the semiconductor industry, and secondly, to foster sustainable innovation initiatives.

ASML noted that the collaboration incorporates ASML's whole product portfolio, with a focus on developing high-end nodes, using ASML systems including 0.55 NA EUV, 0.33 NA EUV, DUV immersion, YieldStar optical metrology and HMI single- and multi-beam technologies. These tools will be installed in imec's state-of-the-art pilot line and incorporated in the EU- and Flemish-funded NanoIC pilot line, providing the most advanced infrastructure for sub-2nm R&D to the international semiconductor ecosystem.

Focus areas for R&D will also include silicon photonics, memory and advanced packaging, offering full stack innovation for future semiconductor-based AI applications in diverse markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.