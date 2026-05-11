ASM to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect From the Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM is anticipated to deliver a flat year-over-year bottom line despite higher revenues when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s first-quarter revenues is $35.1 million, which indicates a year-over-year surge of 86.3%. The consensus mark for earnings has moved south in the past 60 days to seven cents per share.

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Avino Silver’s Earnings Surprise History

ASM’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. Over the same period, the company recorded an average earnings surprise of 133%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for ASM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avino Silver this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for ASM is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Avino Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Avino Silver’s Q1 Performance

Last month, ASM provided its first-quarter production update, which may show how it is likely to have fared in the to-be-reported quarter. Silver-equivalent production was 568,112 ounces, which was down 10% from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was attributed to planned mining sequencing into lower-grade areas.



Gold production was down 17% to 1,851 ounces. Copper production plunged 16% from the year-ago quarter to 1.34 million pounds. Silver production dipped 1% year over year to 263,057 ounces. With 49,830 silver ounces, development production from La Preciosa came above its fourth-quarter 2025 production levels.



Avino Silver stands to benefit from the higher metal prices in the quarter. After a strong performance in 2025, gold and silver prices remain strong in 2026, driven by increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions. Copper prices also strengthened in the quarter.



Increased metal prices and higher La Preciosa volumes, somewhat offset by lower production of gold and copper, are expected to get reflected in ASM’s top-line results. However, these gains are likely to have been offset by elevated general and administrative expenses.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Avino Silver stock has skyrocketed 187.5% in a year compared with the industry’s 204.5% whopping growth. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 49.1%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 33.4%.

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How Did Avino Silver’s Peers Fare in Q1?

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 72,872 gold-equivalent ounces from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2026, which marked a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The reported figure also marked an increase of 11.9% from the fourth quarter of 2025.



Fortuna Mining posted adjusted earnings of 35 cents in the first quarter, marking a year-over-year increase of 75%. FSM’s top line came in at $342 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $290 million.



Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 3.3 million silver-equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2026. This reflected a 78% surge from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation. Consolidated silver production at Endeavour Silver rose 56% year over year to 1,875,375 ounces. Endeavour Silver’s gold production in the quarter increased 41% year over year to 11,740 ounces.



Endeavour Silver posted adjusted earnings of 21 cents in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. EXK posted break-even earnings in the first quarter of 2025. The company’s top-line surged 228% year over year to $210 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150 million.



Buenaventura Mining BVN posted adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share in the first quarter, marking a year-over-year rally of 140%. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.



Buenaventura Mining posted revenues of $625 million in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600 million. The top line surged 103% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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