ASM Pacific Technology Posts Mixed Q3 2024 Results

October 29, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

ASM Pacific Technology (HK:0522) has released an update.

ASM Pacific Technology reported a slight decline in Q3 2024 revenue to HK$3.34 billion, despite a notable 87% increase in net profit year-on-year. The company benefited from strong demand in its Advanced Packaging solutions, driven by the growing adoption of AI and high-performance computing applications. However, other segments, such as SEMI mainstream and SMT, faced challenges due to uneven recovery in the semiconductor industry.

