ASM Pacific Technology Posts Mixed Q3 2024 Results

ASM Pacific Technology (HK:0522) has released an update.

ASM Pacific Technology reported a slight decline in Q3 2024 revenue to HK$3.34 billion, despite a notable 87% increase in net profit year-on-year. The company benefited from strong demand in its Advanced Packaging solutions, driven by the growing adoption of AI and high-performance computing applications. However, other segments, such as SEMI mainstream and SMT, faced challenges due to uneven recovery in the semiconductor industry.

For further insights into HK:0522 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.