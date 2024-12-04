ASM Pacific Technology Issuing Shares to Reward Employees

ASM Pacific Technology (HK:0522) has released an update.

ASM Pacific Technology has announced the issuance of 1,953,200 new shares as part of its employee share incentive scheme. This move aims to reward and retain key employees by allocating shares that represent approximately 0.47% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The company plans to use the funds raised, totaling HK$195,320, as part of its general working capital.

