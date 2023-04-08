ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVY) Declares $0.73 Dividend

ASM Pacific Technology said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.73 per share ($1.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.78%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM Pacific Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMVY is 0.05%, an increase of 46.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.78% to 41K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASM Pacific Technology is $30.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.19 to a high of $45.84. The average price target represents an increase of 84.33% from its latest reported closing price of $16.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ASM Pacific Technology is $19,465MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMVY by 46.83% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMVY by 77.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.