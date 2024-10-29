News & Insights

ASM International Reports Record Q3 Revenue Boosted by AI Demand

October 29, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

ASM International NV (GB:0NX3) has released an update.

ASM International NV reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, with revenue reaching a record €779 million, driven by AI-related demand and an increase in orders for gate-all-around technology. The company saw a 30% rise in new orders compared to the previous year, and its operating result margin improved significantly, highlighting its robust performance in a challenging market. Despite some market uncertainties, ASM remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in advanced semiconductor technologies and the Chinese market.

