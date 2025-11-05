ASM Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM is anticipated to deliver a year-over-year decline in its bottom line despite higher revenues when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s third-quarter revenues is $19.60 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 34.1%. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 60 days at three cents per share. It indicates a 25% decline from the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Earnings Surprise History

Avino Silver’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the same period, the company recorded an average earnings surprise of 141.67%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for ASM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avino Silver this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for ASM is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Avino Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Avino Silver’s Q3 Performance

Last month, Avino Silver provided its third-quarter production update, which may show how it is likely to fare in the to-be-reported quarter. Silver-equivalent production was 580,780 ounces, which was down 13% from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributed to lower feed grades in all three metals (silver, gold and copper), as the company moved through a lower grade section as per the mine plan. This was partially offset by significantly improved mill availability of 21% aided by upgrades and automation enhancements made by Avino Silver, demonstrating significant improvements in mill availability.

Gold production increased 19% to 1,935 ounces, attributed to the increased tons processed, alongside significant improvements in gold recoveries to 74% from 69% in the year-ago quarter.

Silver production, however, slipped 7% year over year to 263,231 ounces. Copper production plunged 26% from the year-ago quarter to 1.31 million pounds.

Avino Silver stands to benefit from a significant uplift in metal prices in the quarter. Silver prices averaged around $40 per ounce, up 34% year over year. Gold prices averaged around $3,500 per ounce, up 41% year over year. Copper prices also strengthened 14% in the quarter.

Increased metal prices, somewhat offset by lower production of silver and copper, are expected to reflect on ASM’s top-line results. However, these gains are likely to have been offset by elevated general and administrative expenses due to higher salaries and benefits, consulting fees and professional fees primarily as a result of an increase in operations and increased employee benefits and profit sharing from improved financial performance.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Avino Silver stock has surged 379% so far this year compared with the industry’s 98.9% growth.



How Are Avino Silver’s Peers Placed for Q3?

Pan American Silver PAAS is slated to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for the third quarter is pegged at 49 cents per share. The estimate indicates a 53% increase from the earnings of 32 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 45.2%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Endeavour Silver’s earnings for the third quarter is pegged at five cents per share. The estimate indicates a 400% increase from the earnings of one cent per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Endeavour Silver has a trailing negative four-quarter average earnings surprise of 66.7%.

A Stock Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here is a stock with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Barrick Mining Corporation B, scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Mining’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a surge of 83.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Barrick Mining has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.7%.

