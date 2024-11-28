News & Insights

ASL Marine Holdings to Pay Extra Interest on Notes

November 28, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SG:A04) has released an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has announced it will pay additional interest on its Series 007 notes if the company’s FY2024 adjusted core EBITDA surpasses S$65 million. This interest will be capped at 2% per annum, calculated at 0.15% for every S$1 million over the threshold. The company’s financial performance and its ability to meet these targets could impact investor returns significantly.

