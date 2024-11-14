ASL Marine Focuses on Core Amid Financial Challenges

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SG:A04) has released an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has reported a decrease in revenue and profit for the first quarter of FY2025, citing lower contributions from multiple services and increased operational costs. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on its core businesses and continues to generate positive cash flow. The extension granted by the Singapore Exchange gives ASL Marine until December 2024 to meet necessary financial criteria.

