ASL Marine Expands Share Capital Post-Warrants

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has announced an increase in its issued ordinary shares following the exercise of 33,951,375 warrants, resulting in the issue of the same number of new shares at S$0.06 each. These new shares are on par with existing ones and will be listed for trading on the SGX-ST from 9:00 a.m., June 3, 2024. Post-exercise, 472,484,713 warrants remain outstanding, set to expire on July 23, 2024.

