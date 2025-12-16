Markets

Asker Healthcare To Acquire Allion Healthcare

December 16, 2025 — 03:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Asker Healthcare Group AB (ASKER.ST), on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire shares of Allion Healthcare Inc. (ALLI), a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The deal is expected to be EBITA-accretive.

Allion Healthcare or Van Heek Medical provides branded and private-label medical supplies for diabetes management, incontinence, and wound care, primarily serving home care providers, pharmacies, and nursing homes in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The company has 64 employees and reported revenue of approximately SEK 350 million in the past financial year.

Asker Healthcare is currently trading 0.26% higher at SEK 88.43 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

