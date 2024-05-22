Askari Metals Unveils High-Grade Copper and Silver Finds

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has reported promising exploration results from their 100%-owned Callawa Project in Western Australia, where they’ve identified high-grade copper and silver mineralization. Recent field exploration has yielded samples with up to 6.78% copper and 11.1 g/t silver, with historical data showing similar high-grade results. The company is now planning further exploration to define these targets more clearly and assess the project’s polymetallic potential.

