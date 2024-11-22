Askari Metals Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the announcement of 17,292,500 fully paid ordinary shares set for quotation on the ASX. This move follows shareholder approval from a recent General Meeting, aligning with the company’s strategic growth plans. Investors keen on emerging opportunities in the metals sector may find this development noteworthy.

