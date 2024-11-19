News & Insights

Askari Metals Announces New Securities Offering

November 19, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced a proposed pro rata issue of 67,154,215 new securities, including options exercisable at $0.022 until December 2028. The offer will close on December 24, 2024, with the issue date scheduled for December 30, 2024. This move is poised to attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the metals market.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
