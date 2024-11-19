Askari Metals Announces New Securities Offering

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Askari Metals Limited has announced a proposed pro rata issue of 67,154,215 new securities, including options exercisable at $0.022 until December 2028. The offer will close on December 24, 2024, with the issue date scheduled for December 30, 2024. This move is poised to attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the metals market.

For further insights into AU:AS2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.