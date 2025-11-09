ASICS (ASCCF) Price Target Increased by 24.31% to 28.88

The average one-year price target for ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCF) has been revised to $28.88 / share. This is an increase of 24.31% from the prior estimate of $23.23 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.81 to a high of $35.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.30% from the latest reported closing price of $14.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASICS. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCCF is 0.28%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 88,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,672K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,628K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,997K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 19.20% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 5,164K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,332K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,602K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.