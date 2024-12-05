Asiatic Group Engages in Arbitration Over Dispute

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Ltd. (SG:5CR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Ltd. is currently engaged in an arbitration process against Royal Group Phnom Penh SEZ PLC at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. The company’s subsidiaries are focused on moving the arbitration forward efficiently, despite not opting for an expedited procedure. Shareholders are advised to stay informed and exercise caution regarding their investments in the company.

For further insights into SG:5CR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.