Asian Equity Markets Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Sentiment in Asian markets remained mixed on Tuesday as markets brace for the year-end. Focus remains on the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for release Tuesday afternoon.

Investors also focused on the geopolitical developments related to China, the Middle East as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line at 3,965.12, snapping a nine-day winning streak. The day's trading ranged between 3,947.42 and 3,979.99. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,604.07, gaining 0.5 percent from the previous close of 13,537.10.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index shed 0.4 percent to close trading at 50,339.48. The day's trading range was between 50,208.50 and 50,549.00.

Fujitsu and Nidec Corp. both rallied more than 2.2. percent. Dainippon Screen Mfg Co., Murata Mfg Co. and Nitori Holdings Co. all gained more than 1 percent in Tuesday's trading.

Sumitomo Metal Mining led losses with a decline of 4.8 percent. Rakuten, Japan Steel Works, Mitsubishi Materials Corp. and TOTO all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index dipped 0.2 percent from the previous close of 4,220.56 to close trading at 4,214.17. The day's trading range was between 4,186.95 and 4,226.36.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 0.9 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,854.60. The day's trading range was between a high of 25,930.22 and a low of 25,611.23.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed trading at 8,717.10, edging down 0.1 percent from the previous close of 8,725.70. The day's trading range was between 8,706.60 and 8,751.90.

Netwealth Group rebounded 2.1 percent. Temple & Webster Group, Mirvac Group, Santos, Centuria Capital Group all rallied more than 1.5 percent.

Silex Systems and Liontown both plunged more than 4.7 percent. Newmont Corp. lost 4.1 percent, while Catalyst Metals as well as Evolution Mining lost more than 3 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange rose 0.2 percent to close trading at 13,548.13, versus the previous close of 13,525.99. The day's trading ranged between 13,518.17 and 13,569.85.

Synlait Milk topped gains with a surge of 3.2 percent. Pacific Edge, NZX, Scales and Sanford all rallied more than 2 percent.

KMD Brands, Summerset Group, Serko, Genesis Energy all declined more than a percent.

Wall Street had closed on a negative note on Monday amidst renewed concerns about exaggerated valuations for companies in the AI space. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 percent to finish trading at 48,7461.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.5 percent to close trading at 23,474.35.

