Asiamet Resources Advances BKM Copper Project Optimization

November 14, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Asiamet Resources (GB:ARS) has released an update.

Asiamet Resources has completed significant optimization work on its BKM Copper Project in Indonesia, aiming to cut upfront capital expenses by $50-$80 million. The company is now integrating reduced costs into its financial models and advancing power supply solutions, setting the stage for project financing. With a focus on enhancing shareholder value, Asiamet is on track to finalize these improvements by the end of 2024.

