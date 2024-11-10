News & Insights

Stocks

AsiaInfo Technologies Announces New Board Composition

November 10, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (HK:1675) has released an update.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited has unveiled the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board features a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, including Dr. Tian Suning as Chairman and Mr. Gao Nianshu as CEO. This diverse leadership team is expected to drive strategic growth and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:1675 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.