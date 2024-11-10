AsiaInfo Technologies Announces New Board Composition

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (HK:1675) has released an update.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited has unveiled the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board features a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, including Dr. Tian Suning as Chairman and Mr. Gao Nianshu as CEO. This diverse leadership team is expected to drive strategic growth and enhance shareholder value.

