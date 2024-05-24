Asia Green Biotech Completes Key Filings, CFO Resigns

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. (TSE:ASIA) has released an update.

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. has recently filed its annual financial documents and management discussion analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, on SEDAR, following a series of news releases. The company anticipates the removal of the Management Cease Trade Order placed by the Alberta Securities Commission. Furthermore, Vincent Ghazar has stepped down as CFO and Director, but will stay on as a consultant.

