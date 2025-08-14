Asia ETF (AIA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Asia 50 ETF AIA is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 45.4% from its 52-week low price of $59.91/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AIA in Focus

The underlying S&P Asia 50 Index is a total float-adjusted, market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies listed in four Asian countries or regions Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees (See all Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Most Asia-Pacific markets have been on uptrend lately, tracking Wall Street gains after U.S. inflation data boosted expectations for a Fed rate cut next month. Moreover, U.S.-China and U.S.-Japan trade truces have also boosted the Asia markets.

More Gains Ahead?

AIA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 33.54 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.