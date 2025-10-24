And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF, which lost 450,000 of its units, representing a 38.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RGTX, in morning trading today Rigetti Computing is up about 6.9%.
VIDEO: ASHR, RGTX: Big ETF Outflows
